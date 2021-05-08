Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $688.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.