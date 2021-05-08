Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eastman Chemical’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $124.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,590 shares of company stock valued at $20,668,540 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

