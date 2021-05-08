Jason N. Gorevic Sells 10,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TDOC opened at $151.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

