Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $168.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million.

In other Alto Ingredients news, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 174,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,356.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

