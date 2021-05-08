Zacks Investment Research Downgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Strong Sell

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $134.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56. The company has a market cap of $913.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $170.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $675,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,840.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,599. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

