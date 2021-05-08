World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $134.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56. The company has a market cap of $913.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $170.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 10,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $1,416,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,081.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,599 over the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

