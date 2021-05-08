Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WKHS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,671,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

