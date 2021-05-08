Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

XAIR opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,082.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Beyond Air by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.