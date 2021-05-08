FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($2.83) per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPRO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 654,438 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,400,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

