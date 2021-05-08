Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $781,500.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $716,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $157.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.32. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.82.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

