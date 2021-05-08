Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $746,177.50 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total transaction of $424,627.50.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total transaction of $733,043.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67.

On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75.

ANET opened at $328.52 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $331.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.20 and its 200-day moving average is $289.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

