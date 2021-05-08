Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Sells $699,816.00 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $278.14 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.19 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

