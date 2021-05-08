Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

BAND stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -116.35 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $702,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.