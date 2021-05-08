Canopy Growth Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

CGC opened at $25.26 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 223,736 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

