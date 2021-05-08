Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $681,124.84 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TSCO opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average is $155.77. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
