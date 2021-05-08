Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells $681,124.84 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TSCO opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average is $155.77. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

