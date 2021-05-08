Mizuho Increases Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $38.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock valued at $62,764,904 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

