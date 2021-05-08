Mizuho Increases Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $38.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.
In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock valued at $62,764,904 over the last ninety days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
