Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $131.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

