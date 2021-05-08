Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADVM has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,722 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.