Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 31.17 ($0.41).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 55.80 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £795.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.48.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood acquired 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £456.30 ($596.16).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

