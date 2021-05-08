Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.