Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

