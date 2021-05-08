Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.11 ($194.25).

FRA HNR1 opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €155.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €141.66.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

