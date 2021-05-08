Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.

Supreme has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of £187.99 ($245.60).

Get Supreme alerts:

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.