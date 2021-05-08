Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth $45,032,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

AMTX opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

