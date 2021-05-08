Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €77.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €76.20 ($89.65) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.31.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

