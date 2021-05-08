Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €77.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €76.20 ($89.65) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.31.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.