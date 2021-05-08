freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €16.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.93 ($25.80).

freenet stock opened at €21.36 ($25.13) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.24. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

