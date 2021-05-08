Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €118.00 by UBS Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €118.00 ($138.82) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZAL. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

ZAL stock opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.05. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

