Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €116.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.22 ($127.32).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €70.14 ($82.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.02. MorphoSys has a one year low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.57.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.