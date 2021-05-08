10,000 Shares in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of GMBL opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.75. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.