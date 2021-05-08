Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 29,442 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $207,350.00. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $113,319.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,417 shares of company stock worth $3,685,945 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $38.62 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

