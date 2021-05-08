10,000 Shares in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.