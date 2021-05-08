J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

