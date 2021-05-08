Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $261.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $263.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.27.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,144 shares of company stock valued at $58,148,450. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.