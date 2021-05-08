iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY opened at $143.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.43 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average of $132.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.