J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 297 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $6,579,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 103,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BorgWarner by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

