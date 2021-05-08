Cake Box’s (CBOX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Cake Box alerts:

CBOX opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Tuesday. Cake Box has a twelve month low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £103.60 million and a PE ratio of 35.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 258.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.83.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.