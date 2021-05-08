ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.07 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

