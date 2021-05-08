Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Knights Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target for the company.

LON KGH opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Tuesday. Knights Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £365.12 million and a P/E ratio of -200.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 435.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 414.25.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

