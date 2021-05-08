Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $21,231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 181,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

