Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.57.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.