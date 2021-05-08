Brian E. Lane Sells 25,988 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $87.49. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,630,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

