Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cedar Fair in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,057 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 317,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,130,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

