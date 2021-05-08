Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

