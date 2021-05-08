Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share for the year.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

