9,977 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after buying an additional 421,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after buying an additional 215,872 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

TRGP stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,796 shares of company stock worth $1,239,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

