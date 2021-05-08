KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,084,000 after buying an additional 229,648 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,021,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 68,695 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,784,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVRI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

