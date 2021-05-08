KBC Group NV Takes $389,000 Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 117,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 594,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 714,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

