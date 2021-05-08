Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 166.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fortis were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

