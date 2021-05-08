Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $29,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 383 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

