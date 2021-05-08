Sysco Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sysco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,232.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

